Home
/
Comal County, TX
/
32220 Tamarind Bend
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:57 AM

32220 Tamarind Bend

32220 Tamarind Bend · No Longer Available
Location

32220 Tamarind Bend, Comal County, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4Bed/3.5Bath 3045sq ft home w/ neutral colors 3 Car Garage, ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Home comes w/ Huge Living rm, formal dining, & game room great for entertaining. Wood laminate Kitchen features breakfast bar, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, & oven. Master Bedroom comes w/ walk-in closet, single vanities, Jacuzzi tub, & shower stall. Greenbelt back yard great for grilling and family fun - perfect for parties. Quick access to 281 owner would like to leave the entertainment center in the living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have any available units?
32220 Tamarind Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 32220 Tamarind Bend have?
Some of 32220 Tamarind Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32220 Tamarind Bend currently offering any rent specials?
32220 Tamarind Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32220 Tamarind Bend pet-friendly?
No, 32220 Tamarind Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Comal County.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend offer parking?
Yes, 32220 Tamarind Bend offers parking.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32220 Tamarind Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have a pool?
No, 32220 Tamarind Bend does not have a pool.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have accessible units?
No, 32220 Tamarind Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32220 Tamarind Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 32220 Tamarind Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 32220 Tamarind Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
