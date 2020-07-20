32220 Tamarind Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

4Bed/3.5Bath 3045sq ft home w/ neutral colors 3 Car Garage, ceiling fans & blinds throughout. Home comes w/ Huge Living rm, formal dining, & game room great for entertaining. Wood laminate Kitchen features breakfast bar, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, & oven. Master Bedroom comes w/ walk-in closet, single vanities, Jacuzzi tub, & shower stall. Greenbelt back yard great for grilling and family fun - perfect for parties. Quick access to 281 owner would like to leave the entertainment center in the living room