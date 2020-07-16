All apartments in Comal County
Find more places like 28866 Country Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Comal County, TX
/
28866 Country Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

28866 Country Drive

28866 Country Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX 78132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier. This home has a one of a kind custom rock fireplace in Living room. All-inclusive electric, water, sewage, trash pickup, monthly cleaning, bi-monthly pest control. The only utilities that are not included is internet and cable. Oven/stove is a deluxe magnetic cook top that comes with special pots and pans. The two spare bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom.Large Master bath with gorgeous bathtub and separate shower. Owner will leave washer and dryer if needed. This home is one of a kind. Owner must approve pet, dogs only. Leasing Service Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28866 Country Drive have any available units?
28866 Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 28866 Country Drive have?
Some of 28866 Country Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28866 Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28866 Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28866 Country Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28866 Country Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28866 Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28866 Country Drive offers parking.
Does 28866 Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28866 Country Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28866 Country Drive have a pool?
No, 28866 Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28866 Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 28866 Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28866 Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28866 Country Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28866 Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28866 Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TX
Selma, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXCastle Hills, TXConverse, TXWindcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXBalcones Heights, TXAlamo Heights, TXKirby, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District