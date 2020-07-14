All apartments in Collinsville
Collinsville, TX
101 Church
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

101 Church

101 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

101 Church St, Collinsville, TX 76233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Barely lived in Country Charmer quaint town of Collinsville w large mature trees*Walk to cute square for dinner*Covered Front & Back porches for Relaxing*Wood vinyl plank flooring throughout home*Granite counter tops*Vaulted Living room w Custom Beam*Custom Alder Wood Cabinets*Large wood fenced backyard*Stainless Fridge to Stay*Available starting July 6th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Church have any available units?
101 Church doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collinsville, TX.
What amenities does 101 Church have?
Some of 101 Church's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Church currently offering any rent specials?
101 Church is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Church pet-friendly?
No, 101 Church is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collinsville.
Does 101 Church offer parking?
No, 101 Church does not offer parking.
Does 101 Church have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Church does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Church have a pool?
No, 101 Church does not have a pool.
Does 101 Church have accessible units?
No, 101 Church does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Church have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Church has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Church have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Church does not have units with air conditioning.
