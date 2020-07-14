101 Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

New Barely lived in Country Charmer quaint town of Collinsville w large mature trees*Walk to cute square for dinner*Covered Front & Back porches for Relaxing*Wood vinyl plank flooring throughout home*Granite counter tops*Vaulted Living room w Custom Beam*Custom Alder Wood Cabinets*Large wood fenced backyard*Stainless Fridge to Stay*Available starting July 6th