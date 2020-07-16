7792 FM 545

Amenities

A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches. Living room w-brick Fireplace & ceiling fan. Open kitchen w-breakfast bar, double sinks, laminate wood flooring, lots of cabinets. Dining area has bay windows, a ceiling fan & a door to the back porch. For horses, there is a metal barn w-a tack room, 2 stalls & an outside overhang. The property is cross-fenced and has lush pastures & a seasonal creek. It is conveniently located on an FM road and is just minutes from Highway 75.ONLY ONE INSIDE PET ALLOW.