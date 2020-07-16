All apartments in Collin County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:21 PM

7792 FM 545

7792 FM 545 · (214) 215-8119
Location

7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX 75424

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches. Living room w-brick Fireplace & ceiling fan. Open kitchen w-breakfast bar, double sinks, laminate wood flooring, lots of cabinets. Dining area has bay windows, a ceiling fan & a door to the back porch. For horses, there is a metal barn w-a tack room, 2 stalls & an outside overhang. The property is cross-fenced and has lush pastures & a seasonal creek. It is conveniently located on an FM road and is just minutes from Highway 75.ONLY ONE INSIDE PET ALLOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7792 FM 545 have any available units?
7792 FM 545 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7792 FM 545 have?
Some of 7792 FM 545's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7792 FM 545 currently offering any rent specials?
7792 FM 545 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7792 FM 545 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7792 FM 545 is pet friendly.
Does 7792 FM 545 offer parking?
Yes, 7792 FM 545 offers parking.
Does 7792 FM 545 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7792 FM 545 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7792 FM 545 have a pool?
No, 7792 FM 545 does not have a pool.
Does 7792 FM 545 have accessible units?
No, 7792 FM 545 does not have accessible units.
Does 7792 FM 545 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7792 FM 545 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7792 FM 545 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7792 FM 545 does not have units with air conditioning.
