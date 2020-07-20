All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 7411 County road 277.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
7411 County road 277
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

7411 County road 277

7411 Telephone Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7411 Telephone Rd, Collin County, TX 75409

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house on 1 Acre of land In Anna, Texas.
Broker and Tenant needs to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 County road 277 have any available units?
7411 County road 277 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
Is 7411 County road 277 currently offering any rent specials?
7411 County road 277 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 County road 277 pet-friendly?
No, 7411 County road 277 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 7411 County road 277 offer parking?
Yes, 7411 County road 277 offers parking.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 County road 277 have a pool?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have a pool.
Does 7411 County road 277 have accessible units?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7411 County road 277 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District