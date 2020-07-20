Rent Calculator
7411 County road 277
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7411 County road 277
7411 Telephone Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7411 Telephone Rd, Collin County, TX 75409
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house on 1 Acre of land In Anna, Texas.
Broker and Tenant needs to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7411 County road 277 have any available units?
7411 County road 277 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Collin County, TX
.
Is 7411 County road 277 currently offering any rent specials?
7411 County road 277 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 County road 277 pet-friendly?
No, 7411 County road 277 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Collin County
.
Does 7411 County road 277 offer parking?
Yes, 7411 County road 277 offers parking.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 County road 277 have a pool?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have a pool.
Does 7411 County road 277 have accessible units?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7411 County road 277 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 County road 277 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7411 County road 277 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
