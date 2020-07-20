All apartments in Collin County
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

5776 County Road 927

5776 County Road 927 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5776 County Road 927, Collin County, TX 75173

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$875 monthly rent and $300 deposit.
Property has window units, fridge and stove.

$100 Pet Deposit
Call 918-872-0299 for more details.

Requirements (most people who meet these are approved):

- No Section 8
- No bankruptcies in last 7 years
- Income needs to be about 2-3 times the payment amount depending on other debts
-Must be able to provide proof of income
- No felony drug-related charges within past 7 years
- No DUI/DWI within past 4 years
- No evictions within past 4 years
-No aggressive dogs allowed
http://apfsdemminc.propertyware.com/rentals.html for more properties see our site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5776 County Road 927 have any available units?
5776 County Road 927 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 5776 County Road 927 have?
Some of 5776 County Road 927's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5776 County Road 927 currently offering any rent specials?
5776 County Road 927 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5776 County Road 927 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5776 County Road 927 is pet friendly.
Does 5776 County Road 927 offer parking?
No, 5776 County Road 927 does not offer parking.
Does 5776 County Road 927 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5776 County Road 927 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5776 County Road 927 have a pool?
No, 5776 County Road 927 does not have a pool.
Does 5776 County Road 927 have accessible units?
No, 5776 County Road 927 does not have accessible units.
Does 5776 County Road 927 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5776 County Road 927 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5776 County Road 927 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5776 County Road 927 has units with air conditioning.
