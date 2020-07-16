All apartments in Collin County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

421 Smokebrush Street

421 Smokebrush Street · (469) 733-2198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX 75078

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.The kitchen has granite counters,tile backsplash & stainless appliances.Security cameras, Ring doorbell & security to stay with the home.Custom features include a barn door leading to the study & recently replaced carpet.Light Farms has numerous pools, community events, a cafe, a gym & the recently opened Constellation Park with lake, beach area & dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Smokebrush Street have any available units?
421 Smokebrush Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 Smokebrush Street have?
Some of 421 Smokebrush Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Smokebrush Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Smokebrush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Smokebrush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Smokebrush Street is pet friendly.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Smokebrush Street offers parking.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Smokebrush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street have a pool?
Yes, 421 Smokebrush Street has a pool.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Smokebrush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Smokebrush Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Smokebrush Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Smokebrush Street does not have units with air conditioning.
