421 Smokebrush Street

Amenities
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.The kitchen has granite counters,tile backsplash & stainless appliances.Security cameras, Ring doorbell & security to stay with the home.Custom features include a barn door leading to the study & recently replaced carpet.Light Farms has numerous pools, community events, a cafe, a gym & the recently opened Constellation Park with lake, beach area & dog park.