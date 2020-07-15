Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 1701 Crimson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
1701 Crimson Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:28 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Crimson Avenue
1701 Crimson Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1701 Crimson Ave, Collin County, TX 75442
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have any available units?
1701 Crimson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Collin County, TX
.
Is 1701 Crimson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Crimson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Crimson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Crimson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Crimson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Crimson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Grapevine, TX
Rockwall, TX
Royse City, TX
The Colony, TX
Wylie, TX
Melissa, TX
Prosper, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Celina, TX
Addison, TX
Sachse, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Fate, TX
Rowlett, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District