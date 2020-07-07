All apartments in Collin County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

165 Ryan Street

165 Ryan St · No Longer Available
Location

165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX 75409

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.,Energy efficient appliances,Refrigerator, Granite countertops,Amenity center,Swimming pool,Wading pool,Pavilion,Walking trails,raised six-panel doors, brushed nickel hardware and fixtures, rounded corners, energy efficient kitchen appliances, designer espresso wood cabinets, and beautiful granite countertops. The owner request that the credit score of applicant must be >550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Ryan Street have any available units?
165 Ryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 165 Ryan Street have?
Some of 165 Ryan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Ryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Ryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Ryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 Ryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 165 Ryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 Ryan Street offers parking.
Does 165 Ryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Ryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Ryan Street have a pool?
Yes, 165 Ryan Street has a pool.
Does 165 Ryan Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Ryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Ryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Ryan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Ryan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Ryan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
