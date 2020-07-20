Rent Calculator
All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 1424 Longneck Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
1424 Longneck Road
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1424 Longneck Road
1424 Longneck Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1424 Longneck Road, Collin County, TX 75407
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready!!! This 3 beds, 2 baths, huge laundry with extra pantry-storage, 2 car attached and 2 car detached garages, storm cellar. Built in 1972, 12.82 Acres. It's a huge yard, very relaxing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1424 Longneck Road have any available units?
1424 Longneck Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Collin County, TX
.
What amenities does 1424 Longneck Road have?
Some of 1424 Longneck Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1424 Longneck Road currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Longneck Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Longneck Road pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Longneck Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Collin County
.
Does 1424 Longneck Road offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Longneck Road offers parking.
Does 1424 Longneck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Longneck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Longneck Road have a pool?
No, 1424 Longneck Road does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Longneck Road have accessible units?
No, 1424 Longneck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Longneck Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Longneck Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Longneck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Longneck Road does not have units with air conditioning.
