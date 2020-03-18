All apartments in Colleyville
705 Suellen Circle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

705 Suellen Circle

705 Suellen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

705 Suellen Circle, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Property available 4-1-20. Fabulous custom 4-3.5-2 on cul-de-sac w POOL in Colleyville, GCISD! Huge rooms, soaring ceilings, lovely architectural features plus gorgeous flooring including slate & luxury vinyl! Enormous 39x24 living area features beautiful craftsman hardwood wall planks. Entertain in the second living w an expansive wet bar. Retreat to the lounge area highlighted w stone walls & tin ceilings. Charming kitchen offers granite countertops, double ovens & stainless refrigerator! Private master features winsome barn doors & a modern bath w soaking tub & separate shower. Adorable half bath showcases a SINGER vanity & a glass vessel sink. Lovely grounds, sparkling pool, attached spa & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Suellen Circle have any available units?
705 Suellen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 705 Suellen Circle have?
Some of 705 Suellen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Suellen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
705 Suellen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Suellen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 705 Suellen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 705 Suellen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 705 Suellen Circle offers parking.
Does 705 Suellen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Suellen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Suellen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 705 Suellen Circle has a pool.
Does 705 Suellen Circle have accessible units?
No, 705 Suellen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Suellen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Suellen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Suellen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Suellen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

