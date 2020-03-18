705 Suellen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Property available 4-1-20. Fabulous custom 4-3.5-2 on cul-de-sac w POOL in Colleyville, GCISD! Huge rooms, soaring ceilings, lovely architectural features plus gorgeous flooring including slate & luxury vinyl! Enormous 39x24 living area features beautiful craftsman hardwood wall planks. Entertain in the second living w an expansive wet bar. Retreat to the lounge area highlighted w stone walls & tin ceilings. Charming kitchen offers granite countertops, double ovens & stainless refrigerator! Private master features winsome barn doors & a modern bath w soaking tub & separate shower. Adorable half bath showcases a SINGER vanity & a glass vessel sink. Lovely grounds, sparkling pool, attached spa & more!