6804 Herbert Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction walk in closets guest suite hot tub

NEW HOME on almost half an acre in Colleyville with convenient access to shopping & DFW Airport. This Contemporary beauty has enough space for a growing family or possibly multi-generations with the split master and guest suite on the main floor. The open floor plan has a large chef's kitchen w drop in range, farm sink & large island overlooking the family & breakfast area w views of the backyard. Master suite has a sitting area & hardwood flooring w a spa-like bath & large custom closet. Upstairs you will find a large game room, media w wet bar, three additional bedrooms w walk-in closets & an expansive balcony. Enjoy quiet evenings on the covered patio overlooking the ample backyard.