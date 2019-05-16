All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

5121 Lost Oak Drive

5121 Post Oak Tr · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Post Oak Tr, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
game room
The Reynolds plan - 2 story home with 1973 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features upstairs game room, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

