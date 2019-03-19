4509 Stafford Drive

Updated ranch style home. Large living room with open updated kitchen featuring stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious utility room plus flex room off utility. Huge pantry. Master suite is spacious with large closet and desk area with granite top. Large lot with circle drive and storage building connectede to home with covered walk-way. 2 car carport.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
