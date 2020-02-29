4100 Savannah Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home nestled on a wooded corner lot with almost a half acre in beautiful Tara Plantation. From the moment you walk in you will adore the charm this home has to offer. The kitchen and breakfast area is a chef’s dream with plenty of cabinetry and workspace overlooking the OVERSIZED Covered Patio and Backyard. The study features a wall of windows also overlooking the backyard. The Master Suite is OVERSIZED with a fireplace, Plantation Shutters and features a beautiful updated bath. There is a level pad with separate access in the backyard designed to store an RV or boat. This is a rare find and a must to see. Home has a recent NEW HVAC, NEW WINDOWS and CARPET is only a few years old.