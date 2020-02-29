All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 4100 Savannah Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
4100 Savannah Court
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4100 Savannah Court

4100 Savannah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4100 Savannah Court, Colleyville, TX 76034
Tara Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home nestled on a wooded corner lot with almost a half acre in beautiful Tara Plantation. From the moment you walk in you will adore the charm this home has to offer. The kitchen and breakfast area is a chef’s dream with plenty of cabinetry and workspace overlooking the OVERSIZED Covered Patio and Backyard. The study features a wall of windows also overlooking the backyard. The Master Suite is OVERSIZED with a fireplace, Plantation Shutters and features a beautiful updated bath. There is a level pad with separate access in the backyard designed to store an RV or boat. This is a rare find and a must to see. Home has a recent NEW HVAC, NEW WINDOWS and CARPET is only a few years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Savannah Court have any available units?
4100 Savannah Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4100 Savannah Court have?
Some of 4100 Savannah Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Savannah Court currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Savannah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Savannah Court pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Savannah Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4100 Savannah Court offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Savannah Court offers parking.
Does 4100 Savannah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Savannah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Savannah Court have a pool?
No, 4100 Savannah Court does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Savannah Court have accessible units?
No, 4100 Savannah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Savannah Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Savannah Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Savannah Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4100 Savannah Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District