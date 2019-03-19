All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3601 Woodcrest Ct

3601 Woodcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Woodcrest Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/215-clark-dr

Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3601-woodcrest-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

