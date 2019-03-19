All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3503 Pembrooke Parkway S

3503 Pembrooke Parkway South · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Pembrooke Parkway South, Colleyville, TX 76034
Woodland Hills Colleyville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have any available units?
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have?
Some of 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S offers parking.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have a pool?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S has a pool.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have accessible units?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not have units with air conditioning.

