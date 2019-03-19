Rent Calculator
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S
3503 Pembrooke Parkway South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3503 Pembrooke Parkway South, Colleyville, TX 76034
Woodland Hills Colleyville
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have any available units?
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colleyville, TX
.
What amenities does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have?
Some of 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Pembrooke Parkway S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S pet-friendly?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colleyville
.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S offer parking?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S offers parking.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have a pool?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S has a pool.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have accessible units?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Pembrooke Parkway S does not have units with air conditioning.
