All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N
201 Valley View Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
201 Valley View Drive North, Colleyville, TX 76034
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet, paint, split bedrooms, huge yard, circular driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have any available units?
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colleyville, TX
.
What amenities does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have?
Some of 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colleyville
.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N offers parking.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have a pool?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have accessible units?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
