All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N

201 Valley View Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 Valley View Drive North, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet, paint, split bedrooms, huge yard, circular driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have any available units?
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have?
Some of 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N offers parking.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have a pool?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have accessible units?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 VALLEY VIEW Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District