All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 1926 Shadowood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
1926 Shadowood Trail
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

1926 Shadowood Trail

1926 Shadowood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1926 Shadowood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT CONDO IN COLLEYVILLE! 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths PLUS LOFT! Updated lighting, brick fireplace, refrigerator & stacked washer and dryer! Great community with schools, shopping and entertainment close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have any available units?
1926 Shadowood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1926 Shadowood Trail have?
Some of 1926 Shadowood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Shadowood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Shadowood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Shadowood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Shadowood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Shadowood Trail offers parking.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Shadowood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have a pool?
No, 1926 Shadowood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1926 Shadowood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Shadowood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 Shadowood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District