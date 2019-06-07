GREAT CONDO IN COLLEYVILLE! 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths PLUS LOFT! Updated lighting, brick fireplace, refrigerator & stacked washer and dryer! Great community with schools, shopping and entertainment close by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1926 Shadowood Trail have any available units?
1926 Shadowood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1926 Shadowood Trail have?
Some of 1926 Shadowood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Shadowood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Shadowood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.