Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:01 AM

1813 Maplewood Trail

1813 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
BRAND NEW ROOF & SKYLIGHTS and AC! Beautifully updated corner-unit with private fenced back patio! Bright, open floor plan boasts a gorgeous interior complete in today's colors & finishes with stunning hardwoods throughout. Bright, open floor plan greets you w a spacious family room w a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast area & continues to the kitchen which hosts ample storage and counter space. Half bath and abundant storage complete the main floor. Dual master suites upstairs both with en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets & balcony. Upstairs also features a utility & linen closet. GCISD schools. HOA maintains exterior and grounds. Community pool & Club House!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have any available units?
1813 Maplewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1813 Maplewood Trail have?
Some of 1813 Maplewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Maplewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Maplewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Maplewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Maplewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail offer parking?
No, 1813 Maplewood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Maplewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Maplewood Trail has a pool.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1813 Maplewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Maplewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Maplewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1813 Maplewood Trail has units with air conditioning.

