1813 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

BRAND NEW ROOF & SKYLIGHTS and AC! Beautifully updated corner-unit with private fenced back patio! Bright, open floor plan boasts a gorgeous interior complete in today's colors & finishes with stunning hardwoods throughout. Bright, open floor plan greets you w a spacious family room w a wood-burning fireplace, breakfast area & continues to the kitchen which hosts ample storage and counter space. Half bath and abundant storage complete the main floor. Dual master suites upstairs both with en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets & balcony. Upstairs also features a utility & linen closet. GCISD schools. HOA maintains exterior and grounds. Community pool & Club House!