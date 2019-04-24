All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 1606 Dove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
1606 Dove Circle
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

1606 Dove Circle

1606 Rock Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1606 Rock Dove Circle, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Dove Circle have any available units?
1606 Dove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
Is 1606 Dove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Dove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Dove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Dove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Dove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Dove Circle offers parking.
Does 1606 Dove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Dove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Dove Circle have a pool?
No, 1606 Dove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Dove Circle have accessible units?
No, 1606 Dove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Dove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Dove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Dove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Dove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District