Colleyville, TX
1505 Dove Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 Dove Circle

1505 Rock Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Rock Dove Circle, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living kitchen dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

