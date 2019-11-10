All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 1201 Tuscany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
1201 Tuscany Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

1201 Tuscany Drive

1201 Tuscany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1201 Tuscany Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story in Colleyville! Highly efficient home with radiant barrier & Nest thermostats. Beautiful home boasts upgrades galore! Recently repainted throughout, LED Lighting, hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, ceiling fans, wired for flat screen in master bedroom & family room over fireplace! Abundant kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counters & GE stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes garden tub, separate shower. Landlord will take care of lawn maintenance. Located in recognized Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have any available units?
1201 Tuscany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Tuscany Drive have?
Some of 1201 Tuscany Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Tuscany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Tuscany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Tuscany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Tuscany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Tuscany Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Tuscany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Tuscany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Tuscany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Tuscany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Tuscany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Tuscany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District