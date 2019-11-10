1201 Tuscany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One story in Colleyville! Highly efficient home with radiant barrier & Nest thermostats. Beautiful home boasts upgrades galore! Recently repainted throughout, LED Lighting, hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, ceiling fans, wired for flat screen in master bedroom & family room over fireplace! Abundant kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counters & GE stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes garden tub, separate shower. Landlord will take care of lawn maintenance. Located in recognized Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!