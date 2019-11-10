1201 Tuscany Drive

Amenities
One story in Colleyville! Highly efficient home with radiant barrier & Nest thermostats. Beautiful home boasts upgrades galore! Recently repainted throughout, LED Lighting, hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, ceiling fans, wired for flat screen in master bedroom & family room over fireplace! Abundant kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counters & GE stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes garden tub, separate shower. Landlord will take care of lawn maintenance. Located in recognized Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!