All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 118 W Greenbriar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
118 W Greenbriar Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
118 W Greenbriar Lane
118 West Greenbriar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
118 West Greenbriar Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedrooms with split bedrooms, 3 Full baths with 2 living areas and 1 dining room and Breakfast Area and 3 Car Garages. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Oversized lot with beautifully Landscaped.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have any available units?
118 W Greenbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colleyville, TX
.
What amenities does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have?
Some of 118 W Greenbriar Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 118 W Greenbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
118 W Greenbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W Greenbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colleyville
.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 118 W Greenbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 W Greenbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
