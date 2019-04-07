118 W Greenbriar Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedrooms with split bedrooms, 3 Full baths with 2 living areas and 1 dining room and Breakfast Area and 3 Car Garages. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Oversized lot with beautifully Landscaped.