All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 118 W Greenbriar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
118 W Greenbriar Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM

118 W Greenbriar Lane

118 West Greenbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

118 West Greenbriar Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedrooms with split bedrooms, 3 Full baths with 2 living areas and 1 dining room and Breakfast Area and 3 Car Garages. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Oversized lot with beautifully Landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have any available units?
118 W Greenbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have?
Some of 118 W Greenbriar Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W Greenbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
118 W Greenbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W Greenbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 118 W Greenbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 W Greenbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 W Greenbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 W Greenbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District