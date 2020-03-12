All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

Woodlands of College Station

1725 South Harvey Mitchell Parkway · (979) 402-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1725 South Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station, TX 77840
South Knoll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1830 · Avail. now

$600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Renting by the room and prefer Male roommates in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Woodlands of College Station Condo! 2 Rooms are still available! Located on the Texas A&M bus stop and in a desirable part of town. Features include large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood laminate floors, an open kitchen with a dining area, large living room and a patio! Located near the new Jones Crossing Shopping Center with HEB, shopping and dining! Enjoy the on-site TAMU shuttle and BRAND NEW AMENITIES CENTER with a resort style pool, study areas, hammock garden, cyber cafe, On Demand HD theater, cardio studio & weight room, tanning beds, pool tables, basketball, volleyball & tennis courts and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlands of College Station have any available units?
Woodlands of College Station has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Woodlands of College Station have?
Some of Woodlands of College Station's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlands of College Station currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlands of College Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlands of College Station pet-friendly?
No, Woodlands of College Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does Woodlands of College Station offer parking?
No, Woodlands of College Station does not offer parking.
Does Woodlands of College Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlands of College Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlands of College Station have a pool?
Yes, Woodlands of College Station has a pool.
Does Woodlands of College Station have accessible units?
No, Woodlands of College Station does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlands of College Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodlands of College Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woodlands of College Station have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodlands of College Station does not have units with air conditioning.
