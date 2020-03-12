Amenities

Renting by the room and prefer Male roommates in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Woodlands of College Station Condo! 2 Rooms are still available! Located on the Texas A&M bus stop and in a desirable part of town. Features include large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood laminate floors, an open kitchen with a dining area, large living room and a patio! Located near the new Jones Crossing Shopping Center with HEB, shopping and dining! Enjoy the on-site TAMU shuttle and BRAND NEW AMENITIES CENTER with a resort style pool, study areas, hammock garden, cyber cafe, On Demand HD theater, cardio studio & weight room, tanning beds, pool tables, basketball, volleyball & tennis courts and more!