Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
910 Navarro Drive
910 Navarro Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
910 Navarro Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 950 square foot duplex, Convenient to shopping and restaurants and only minutes to campus. Washer and Dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 Navarro Drive have any available units?
910 Navarro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Station, TX
.
Is 910 Navarro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
910 Navarro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Navarro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 910 Navarro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Station
.
Does 910 Navarro Drive offer parking?
No, 910 Navarro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 910 Navarro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Navarro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Navarro Drive have a pool?
No, 910 Navarro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 910 Navarro Drive have accessible units?
No, 910 Navarro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Navarro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Navarro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Navarro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Navarro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
