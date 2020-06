Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room tennis court

AVAILABLE IN JULY! Great 1 bedroom condo conveniently located downstairs and right on the TAMU bus route! Great location off of Harvey Road near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Community has a pool, tennis courts, and the water is paid! Walk across the street to Wolf Pen Creek Trails which leads to the amphitheater. This condo has hard flooring throughout. No carpet! Pre lease today! (Pictures are of an adjacent unit. Finishes may vary)