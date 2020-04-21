All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

721 Hasselt

721 Hasselt Street · (979) 730-3011
Location

721 Hasselt Street, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Hasselt · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
721 Hasselt Available 08/01/20 4/2/2 House in Edelweiss with Granite Counters, Fireplace, Huge Yard - Updated 4/2 Brick house in Edelweiss on Huge Corner Lot with Great Fenced Yard
Split Bedroom Floor Plan
Walking distance to Edelweiss Park, Skate Park, Pool
Complete kitchen remodel with stained cabinets, granite countertops, granite sink and travertine tile backsplash with glass mosaic accents.
Wood floors in halls, living, dining, and master bedroom.
Huge Fenced Backyard
40' concrete pad in back for boat/RV parking with double wide access gate.
Walking path on rear and east side of house.
Attached two car garage
East side path leads to Cypress Grove Intermediate School. Backs to CS Middle School.

Available August 2020

For Information or to view the property call (979) 730-3011

(RLNE3509555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Hasselt have any available units?
721 Hasselt has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 Hasselt have?
Some of 721 Hasselt's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Hasselt currently offering any rent specials?
721 Hasselt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Hasselt pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Hasselt is pet friendly.
Does 721 Hasselt offer parking?
Yes, 721 Hasselt does offer parking.
Does 721 Hasselt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Hasselt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Hasselt have a pool?
Yes, 721 Hasselt has a pool.
Does 721 Hasselt have accessible units?
No, 721 Hasselt does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Hasselt have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Hasselt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Hasselt have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Hasselt does not have units with air conditioning.
