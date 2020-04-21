Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

721 Hasselt Available 08/01/20 4/2/2 House in Edelweiss with Granite Counters, Fireplace, Huge Yard - Updated 4/2 Brick house in Edelweiss on Huge Corner Lot with Great Fenced Yard

Split Bedroom Floor Plan

Walking distance to Edelweiss Park, Skate Park, Pool

Complete kitchen remodel with stained cabinets, granite countertops, granite sink and travertine tile backsplash with glass mosaic accents.

Wood floors in halls, living, dining, and master bedroom.

Huge Fenced Backyard

40' concrete pad in back for boat/RV parking with double wide access gate.

Walking path on rear and east side of house.

Attached two car garage

East side path leads to Cypress Grove Intermediate School. Backs to CS Middle School.



Available August 2020



For Information or to view the property call (979) 730-3011



(RLNE3509555)