Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN!! Only minutes from TAMU, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath home! Granite countertops throughout entire home, large open kitchen and living area, cozy wood flooring, plenty of space for parking and a huge backyard. Washer and Dryer Included! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.