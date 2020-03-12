All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 629 San Mario Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
629 San Mario Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

629 San Mario Court

629 San Mario Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

629 San Mario Ct, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex near new HEB on Harvey Mitchell. This unit features all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included. Big privacy fenced backyard. FLOORING UPDATED TO VINYL WOOD!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 San Mario Court have any available units?
629 San Mario Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 629 San Mario Court have?
Some of 629 San Mario Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 San Mario Court currently offering any rent specials?
629 San Mario Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 San Mario Court pet-friendly?
No, 629 San Mario Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 629 San Mario Court offer parking?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not offer parking.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 San Mario Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 San Mario Court have a pool?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have a pool.
Does 629 San Mario Court have accessible units?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have accessible units.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine