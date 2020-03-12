Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 629 San Mario Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
629 San Mario Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
629 San Mario Court
629 San Mario Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
629 San Mario Ct, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex near new HEB on Harvey Mitchell. This unit features all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included. Big privacy fenced backyard. FLOORING UPDATED TO VINYL WOOD!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 San Mario Court have any available units?
629 San Mario Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Station, TX
.
What amenities does 629 San Mario Court have?
Some of 629 San Mario Court's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 629 San Mario Court currently offering any rent specials?
629 San Mario Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 San Mario Court pet-friendly?
No, 629 San Mario Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Station
.
Does 629 San Mario Court offer parking?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not offer parking.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 San Mario Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 San Mario Court have a pool?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have a pool.
Does 629 San Mario Court have accessible units?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have accessible units.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 San Mario Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 San Mario Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Similar Pages
College Station 1 Bedrooms
College Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Conroe, TX
Bryan, TX
Tomball, TX
Huntsville, TX
Sealy, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brenham, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas A & M University-College Station
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine