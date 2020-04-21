All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

627 San Mario Court

627 San Mario Court · No Longer Available
Location

627 San Mario Court, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex near new HEB on Harvey Mitchell. This unit features all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included. Big privacy fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 San Mario Court have any available units?
627 San Mario Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 627 San Mario Court currently offering any rent specials?
627 San Mario Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 San Mario Court pet-friendly?
No, 627 San Mario Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 627 San Mario Court offer parking?
No, 627 San Mario Court does not offer parking.
Does 627 San Mario Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 San Mario Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 San Mario Court have a pool?
No, 627 San Mario Court does not have a pool.
Does 627 San Mario Court have accessible units?
No, 627 San Mario Court does not have accessible units.
Does 627 San Mario Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 San Mario Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 San Mario Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 San Mario Court does not have units with air conditioning.
