PRELEASING for August! Available August 15, 2020, is this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a culdesac street in Edelweiss Estates! Beautiful wood flooring in living, dining, and hallway. Tile flooring in bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Living room boasts raises ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen provides refrigerator and built-in microwave. MaSter bath includes soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Good storage throughout. Call NOW to schedule a showing of this great home!