Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

604 Corregidor Drive

604 Corregidor Dr ·
Location

604 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex within walking distance of the A&M bus route and just 1 mile from Kyle Field! Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ample parking located in rear. Washer and dryer are included. Gorgeous location with minimal traffic. This home has tile in the kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms. Open living spaces with crown molding, accent lighting, and a raised ceiling in the living room. This house is located toward the end of the street, across from a large fountain and pond, making it a quiet, serene location great for anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Corregidor Drive have any available units?
604 Corregidor Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 Corregidor Drive have?
Some of 604 Corregidor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Corregidor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Corregidor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Corregidor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Corregidor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 Corregidor Drive does offer parking.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Corregidor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Corregidor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Corregidor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Corregidor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Corregidor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Corregidor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
