All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 439 Momma Bear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
439 Momma Bear
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
439 Momma Bear
439 Momma Bear Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
439 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
439 Momma Bear Available 08/14/20 BARRACKS 4X4 WITH YARD - PRELEASING FALL 2020! 4x4 Barracks Townhome with a yard! Cable, internet, lawncare, & appliances included!
(RLNE5536053)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 Momma Bear have any available units?
439 Momma Bear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Station, TX
.
Is 439 Momma Bear currently offering any rent specials?
439 Momma Bear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Momma Bear pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Momma Bear is pet friendly.
Does 439 Momma Bear offer parking?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not offer parking.
Does 439 Momma Bear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Momma Bear have a pool?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not have a pool.
Does 439 Momma Bear have accessible units?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Momma Bear have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Momma Bear have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Momma Bear does not have units with air conditioning.
