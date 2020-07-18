4203 Quartz Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT completed this past week.* Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and bonus rooms that offer plentiful flexibility. Features include granite countertops, laminate/vinyl plank flooring, and ceramic tile in wet areas, a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, open floor plan, and large master suite. The bonus room could be used as a 5th bedroom, media room, playroom, or office. The large open space upstairs is the perfect second living space, play space, or craft room. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and so much more, the home offers convenience, a neighborhood park, and pool, as well as walking paths throughout the neighborhood for evening strolls.