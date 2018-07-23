3705 Marielene Circle, College Station, TX 77845 Edelweiss
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South CS close to Wellborn Rd, spacious bedrooms, privacy fenced yard and all kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer included as well. BRAND NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Marielene have any available units?
3705 Marielene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Marielene have?
Some of 3705 Marielene's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Marielene currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Marielene isn't currently offering any rent specials.