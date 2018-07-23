All apartments in College Station
3705 Marielene

3705 Marielene Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Marielene Circle, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South CS close to Wellborn Rd, spacious bedrooms, privacy fenced yard and all kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer included as well. BRAND NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Marielene have any available units?
3705 Marielene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Marielene have?
Some of 3705 Marielene's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Marielene currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Marielene isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Marielene pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Marielene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3705 Marielene offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Marielene does offer parking.
Does 3705 Marielene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Marielene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Marielene have a pool?
No, 3705 Marielene does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Marielene have accessible units?
No, 3705 Marielene does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Marielene have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Marielene does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Marielene have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Marielene does not have units with air conditioning.
