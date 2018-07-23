3705 Marielene

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South CS close to Wellborn Rd, spacious bedrooms, privacy fenced yard and all kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer included as well. BRAND NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN!!!