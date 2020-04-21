All apartments in College Station
3313 Wakewell Court
3313 Wakewell Court

3313 Wakewell Court · (979) 324-4290
Location

3313 Wakewell Court, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
dog park
ice maker
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen & open living room are great spaces for entertaining friends! You will love the oversized bedrooms with your very own private bath. The Barracks offers resort style amenities including a Cable Wakeboarding park, Sandy beach, dog park & Sheet Wave Surfing Machine. This townhome is only 3 blocks from the bus stop and the recreation venue that will feature a in-house Brewery, Upscale restaurant, Lazy River & Private Cabanas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Wakewell Court have any available units?
3313 Wakewell Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3313 Wakewell Court have?
Some of 3313 Wakewell Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Wakewell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Wakewell Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Wakewell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Wakewell Court is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court offer parking?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court have a pool?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court have accessible units?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Wakewell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Wakewell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
