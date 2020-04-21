3313 Wakewell Court

Amenities

Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen & open living room are great spaces for entertaining friends! You will love the oversized bedrooms with your very own private bath. The Barracks offers resort style amenities including a Cable Wakeboarding park, Sandy beach, dog park & Sheet Wave Surfing Machine. This townhome is only 3 blocks from the bus stop and the recreation venue that will feature a in-house Brewery, Upscale restaurant, Lazy River & Private Cabanas!