Home
/
College Station, TX
/
3310 Papa Bear
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3310 Papa Bear

3310 Papa Bear Dr · (888) 856-2281 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

3310 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3310 Papa Bear · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3310 Papa Bear Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS NEW TOWNHOME - Behind the beautiful stone and stucco exterior this amazing townhome has it all!! Attached 2 car garage, 4 big bedrooms and 4.5 full baths plus a downstairs half bath, privacy fenced back yard with a covered patio, big open designer floorplan with beautiful cabinetry and luxury vinyl plank floors (that are nearly indestructible!), HUGE windows for tons of natural light, and luxury throughout. Everything is top of the line from the Trane High Efficiency HVAC systems to the "Shaker" style cabinetry and trim work. If you are looking for the BEST of the BEST, THIS IS IT!! High speed internet included in the rent! Call today for a private showing!

(RLNE5424868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Papa Bear have any available units?
3310 Papa Bear has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3310 Papa Bear have?
Some of 3310 Papa Bear's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Papa Bear currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Papa Bear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Papa Bear pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Papa Bear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 3310 Papa Bear offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Papa Bear does offer parking.
Does 3310 Papa Bear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Papa Bear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Papa Bear have a pool?
No, 3310 Papa Bear does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Papa Bear have accessible units?
No, 3310 Papa Bear does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Papa Bear have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Papa Bear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Papa Bear have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3310 Papa Bear has units with air conditioning.
