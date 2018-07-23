Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3310 Papa Bear Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS NEW TOWNHOME - Behind the beautiful stone and stucco exterior this amazing townhome has it all!! Attached 2 car garage, 4 big bedrooms and 4.5 full baths plus a downstairs half bath, privacy fenced back yard with a covered patio, big open designer floorplan with beautiful cabinetry and luxury vinyl plank floors (that are nearly indestructible!), HUGE windows for tons of natural light, and luxury throughout. Everything is top of the line from the Trane High Efficiency HVAC systems to the "Shaker" style cabinetry and trim work. If you are looking for the BEST of the BEST, THIS IS IT!! High speed internet included in the rent! Call today for a private showing!



(RLNE5424868)