College Station, TX
3203 Sergeant Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:26 PM

3203 Sergeant Drive

3203 Sergeant Drive · (979) 676-7176
Location

3203 Sergeant Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1618 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
volleyball court
This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome is in The Barracks, a popular community just minutes from Texas A&M
University. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large eating bar top. Each bedroom is spacious and have their own
bathroom ensuite. This building is uniquely located on a small dead-end street in the community and near a community pool. Inside
the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball,
a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have any available units?
3203 Sergeant Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3203 Sergeant Drive have?
Some of 3203 Sergeant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Sergeant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Sergeant Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Sergeant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Sergeant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive offer parking?
No, 3203 Sergeant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Sergeant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3203 Sergeant Drive has a pool.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have accessible units?
No, 3203 Sergeant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Sergeant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 Sergeant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 Sergeant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
