3203 Sergeant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool volleyball court

This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome is in The Barracks, a popular community just minutes from Texas A&M

University. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large eating bar top. Each bedroom is spacious and have their own

bathroom ensuite. This building is uniquely located on a small dead-end street in the community and near a community pool. Inside

the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball,

a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX.