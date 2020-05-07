300 Poplar

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

NOW PRE-LEASING 2020-2021! Special prices - call now: 484-979-ROOM



Recently constructed House in 2016! Only a few steps to TAMU campus and Kyle Field! This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home features large living area, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and large pantry. Wrap-around covered porch, upstairs balcony overlooking campus, and backyard. In one of the most sought-after locations for renters.



See virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iw7xZ8KG4NU&brand=0



CALL US NOW 979-484-ROOM