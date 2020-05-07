All apartments in College Station
300 Poplar
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

300 Poplar

300 Poplar Street · (979) 484-7666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Poplar Street, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
NOW PRE-LEASING 2020-2021! Special prices - call now: 484-979-ROOM

Recently constructed House in 2016! Only a few steps to TAMU campus and Kyle Field! This 5 bedroom, 5 bath home features large living area, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and large pantry. Wrap-around covered porch, upstairs balcony overlooking campus, and backyard. In one of the most sought-after locations for renters.

See virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iw7xZ8KG4NU&brand=0

CALL US NOW 979-484-ROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Poplar have any available units?
300 Poplar has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Poplar have?
Some of 300 Poplar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
300 Poplar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Poplar pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Poplar is pet friendly.
Does 300 Poplar offer parking?
Yes, 300 Poplar does offer parking.
Does 300 Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Poplar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Poplar have a pool?
No, 300 Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 300 Poplar have accessible units?
No, 300 Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Poplar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Poplar has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Poplar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Poplar has units with air conditioning.
