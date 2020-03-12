All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

213 Forest Dr

213 Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

213 Forest Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 07/23/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Townhome located in Gateway Villas. Kitchen has granite counter tops and all appliances provided including washer & dryer! Enjoy relaxing at the pool or the nearby shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE5572418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Forest Dr have any available units?
213 Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 213 Forest Dr have?
Some of 213 Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 Forest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 213 Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 213 Forest Dr does offer parking.
Does 213 Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Forest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 213 Forest Dr has a pool.
Does 213 Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Forest Dr has units with air conditioning.
