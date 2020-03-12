213 Forest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available 07/23/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Townhome located in Gateway Villas. Kitchen has granite counter tops and all appliances provided including washer & dryer! Enjoy relaxing at the pool or the nearby shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE5572418)