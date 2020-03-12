Available 07/23/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Townhome located in Gateway Villas. Kitchen has granite counter tops and all appliances provided including washer & dryer! Enjoy relaxing at the pool or the nearby shopping and restaurants.
(RLNE5572418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Forest Dr have any available units?
213 Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 213 Forest Dr have?
Some of 213 Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 Forest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.