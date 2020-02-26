All apartments in College Station
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Ln

2004 Legacy Lane · (979) 589-0590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME ONLY! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door. Enjoy game day with friends and pets (welcome!) in your enormous fenced back yard with outdoor patios for entertaining. Less than two miles from campus and the newest HEB; walking distance to Wendy's, Subway, and much more...RIGHT on the BUS route!

On rainy days entertain from your open kitchen and relax with guests, while you enjoy the spacious vaulted ceilings inside. These units have endless storage with three large walk-in closest and built-in shelving throughout. A separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer with a door keeps clutter away and freshly remodeled ceramic baths make this a home a perfect retreat.

All appliances; yard maintenance, and private parking with security lights all provided. (Pets up to 40 lbs are accepted with separate pet deposit.)

(RLNE4514128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Legacy Ln have any available units?
2004 Legacy Ln has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2004 Legacy Ln have?
Some of 2004 Legacy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Legacy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Legacy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Legacy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Legacy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Legacy Ln does offer parking.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Legacy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln have a pool?
No, 2004 Legacy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln have accessible units?
No, 2004 Legacy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Legacy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Legacy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 Legacy Ln has units with air conditioning.
