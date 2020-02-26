2004 Legacy Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME ONLY! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door. Enjoy game day with friends and pets (welcome!) in your enormous fenced back yard with outdoor patios for entertaining. Less than two miles from campus and the newest HEB; walking distance to Wendy's, Subway, and much more...RIGHT on the BUS route!



On rainy days entertain from your open kitchen and relax with guests, while you enjoy the spacious vaulted ceilings inside. These units have endless storage with three large walk-in closest and built-in shelving throughout. A separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer with a door keeps clutter away and freshly remodeled ceramic baths make this a home a perfect retreat.



All appliances; yard maintenance, and private parking with security lights all provided. (Pets up to 40 lbs are accepted with separate pet deposit.)



(RLNE4514128)