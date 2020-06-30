All apartments in College Station
1906 Woodsman Drive
1906 Woodsman Drive

1906 Woodsman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Woodsman Drive, College Station, TX 77840

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath unit for lease in College Station Located near TAMU Shuttle Stop. This unit features walk-in closets, all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have any available units?
1906 Woodsman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 1906 Woodsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Woodsman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Woodsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive offer parking?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Woodsman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
