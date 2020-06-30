Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 1906 Woodsman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1906 Woodsman Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1906 Woodsman Drive
1906 Woodsman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1906 Woodsman Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath unit for lease in College Station Located near TAMU Shuttle Stop. This unit features walk-in closets, all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have any available units?
1906 Woodsman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Station, TX
.
Is 1906 Woodsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Woodsman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Woodsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Station
.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive offer parking?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Woodsman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Woodsman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Woodsman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Similar Pages
College Station 1 Bedrooms
College Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with Gyms
College Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Conroe, TX
Bryan, TX
Tomball, TX
Huntsville, TX
Sealy, TX
Hempstead, TX
Brenham, TX
Bellville, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas A & M University-College Station
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine