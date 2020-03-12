All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 1901 Holleman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1901 Holleman Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

1901 Holleman Drive

1901 Holleman Dr W · (979) 777-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1901 Holleman Dr W, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!!!! Excellent 2bed/2bath corner unit Doubletree Condo! Located near the Texas A&M bus stop and near Texas A&M! With this unit you do not have to share the stairs, enjoy your own private entrance! Recent updates include kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tile flooring! Warm and cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Huge bedrooms with walk in closets and own private bathrooms. Two Large storage units, one being on the spacious balcony that overlooks a park like setting. Conveniently located minutes from Texas A&M, steps from the Texas A&M bus stop and near great shopping and dining. Enjoy the pool, large trees and convenience to everything. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain in unit. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Holleman Drive have any available units?
1901 Holleman Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1901 Holleman Drive have?
Some of 1901 Holleman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Holleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Holleman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Holleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Holleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive offer parking?
No, 1901 Holleman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Holleman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Holleman Drive has a pool.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1901 Holleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Holleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Holleman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Holleman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1901 Holleman Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity