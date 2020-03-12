1901 Holleman Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!!!! Excellent 2bed/2bath corner unit Doubletree Condo! Located near the Texas A&M bus stop and near Texas A&M! With this unit you do not have to share the stairs, enjoy your own private entrance! Recent updates include kitchen cabinets, counter tops and tile flooring! Warm and cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Huge bedrooms with walk in closets and own private bathrooms. Two Large storage units, one being on the spacious balcony that overlooks a park like setting. Conveniently located minutes from Texas A&M, steps from the Texas A&M bus stop and near great shopping and dining. Enjoy the pool, large trees and convenience to everything. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain in unit. Schedule a showing today!