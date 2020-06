Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Duplex available for immediate move-in! Centrally located to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and Texas A&M - it is even on the TAMU bus route. Recent updates include newer cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint, solar screens, appliances, and so much more! Water, lawn care, and AC filter changes included. Washer and dryer connections. (Pictures are from a similar unit.)