AVAILABLE NOW! This is a 3 bed 2 bath with a 2 car covered carport ready for move in! This unit features all appliances including washer & dryer, new flooring throughout, new granite counter tops, toilets and shower in master bath. Tons of updates! NO LARGE ANIMALS. For more information, please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $995 DEPOSIT: $995