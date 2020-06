Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Adorable 3 bedroom home with a spacious living area. Enjoy the spacious backyard and the outdoor deck space! This home is in a fantastic location! It's located right next to a park, just walking distance to several bus stops and only minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment and shopping! Schedule your viewing today!