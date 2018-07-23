All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

140 Forest

140 Forest Dr · (979) 450-8056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Forest Dr, College Station, TX 77840
Carter's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 Forest · Avail. Aug 14

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
140 Forest Available 08/14/20 140 Forest Drive - PRELEASE FALL 2020!! Gorgeous condo in immaculate condition located just minutes from TAMU. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo features granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious living area, wonderful dining area, amazing kitchen with pantry and eating bar. Wonderful tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs with the exception of the downstairs bedroom which has carpet. Nice patio in back and large balcony upstairs off both upstairs bedrooms. HOA takes care of the front lawn and community pool. Located close to TAMU, Blinn, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

(RLNE5472504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Forest have any available units?
140 Forest has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Forest have?
Some of 140 Forest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Forest currently offering any rent specials?
140 Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Forest is pet friendly.
Does 140 Forest offer parking?
No, 140 Forest does not offer parking.
Does 140 Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Forest have a pool?
Yes, 140 Forest has a pool.
Does 140 Forest have accessible units?
No, 140 Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
