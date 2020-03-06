Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in highly sought after Canyon Creek subdivision that has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, open kitchen with tons of storage! All 4 bedrooms and laundry room located on second floor. New, stylish vinyl wood flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, fresh paint throughout gives the home a very modern look and feel. Centrally located unit with attached 2 car garage that backs up to the in ground pool! TAMU bus route picks up at front of complex!! This one won't be available long! Call today for a private showing



(RLNE5440259)