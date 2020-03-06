All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1230 Canyon Creek

1230 Canyon Creek Circle · (979) 220-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1230 Canyon Creek · Avail. Jul 30

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in highly sought after Canyon Creek subdivision that has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, open kitchen with tons of storage! All 4 bedrooms and laundry room located on second floor. New, stylish vinyl wood flooring throughout, updated light fixtures, fresh paint throughout gives the home a very modern look and feel. Centrally located unit with attached 2 car garage that backs up to the in ground pool! TAMU bus route picks up at front of complex!! This one won't be available long! Call today for a private showing

(RLNE5440259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Canyon Creek have any available units?
1230 Canyon Creek has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1230 Canyon Creek have?
Some of 1230 Canyon Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Canyon Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Canyon Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Canyon Creek does offer parking.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Canyon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Canyon Creek has a pool.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, 1230 Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Canyon Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Canyon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Canyon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
