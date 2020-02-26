All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

College Station
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

1220 Airline Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Remodeled with new paint inside, fixtures, granite counter tops, hardware and fixtures. Covered patio and privacy fenced back yard. Very central location. Remember, this is a 3 bedroom for this lease amount! Best price around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Airline Drive have any available units?
1220 Airline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1220 Airline Drive have?
Some of 1220 Airline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Airline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Airline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Airline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Airline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1220 Airline Drive offer parking?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Airline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Airline Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Airline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Airline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Airline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Airline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
